SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Expro Group Stock Performance
NYSE XPRO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.