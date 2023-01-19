SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expro Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,348 shares of company stock valued at $966,101. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XPRO opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.