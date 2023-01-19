Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €61.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($66.30) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($62.28) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Scout24 stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €50.86 ($55.28). The company had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 45.41. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a fifty-two week high of €63.20 ($68.70).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.