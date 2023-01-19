Scotiabank Downgrades Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) to Sector Perform

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

