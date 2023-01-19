Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCRYY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scor from €16.00 ($17.39) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Scor from €24.00 ($26.09) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

