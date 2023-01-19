Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

