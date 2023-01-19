Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.