Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $649,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

