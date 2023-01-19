Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

