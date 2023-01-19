Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.62. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

