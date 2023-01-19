Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day moving average is $392.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

