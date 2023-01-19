Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

