Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,820 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

