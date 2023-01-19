Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.08.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.