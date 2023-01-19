Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

