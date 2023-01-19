Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Shares Down 5.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 5,186,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,047,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L)

(Get Rating)

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.