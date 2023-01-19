Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

