Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €148.34 ($161.24). The stock had a trading volume of 842,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €138.64 and a 200-day moving average of €129.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.