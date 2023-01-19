Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $44,273,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $38,084,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 903,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,359,000 after purchasing an additional 875,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

