SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Citigroup upped their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

