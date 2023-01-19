Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 2,056,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STOSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

