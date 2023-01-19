Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.17 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $25.17 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00026296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

