Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

