Sandy Spring Bank Sells 482 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.01.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

