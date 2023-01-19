Sandy Spring Bank Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

