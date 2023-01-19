Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

