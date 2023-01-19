Sandy Spring Bank Has $913,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after buying an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after buying an additional 597,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.10 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.