Sandy Spring Bank Has $629,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

