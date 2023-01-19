Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.18 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

