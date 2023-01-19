Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.7 %

GD stock opened at $237.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

