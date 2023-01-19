Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

