Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 799.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,363 shares of company stock worth $14,418,079 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

