SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SD traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 311,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,200. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 321,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 190,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Stories

