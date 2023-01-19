SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SandRidge Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:SD traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 311,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,200. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.