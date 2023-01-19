Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 74.3% in December

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of SRAFF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
