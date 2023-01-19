Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.22. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 7.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $16,875,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

