Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $363,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 519.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

