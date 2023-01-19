Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($152.17) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Safran Price Performance

SAFRY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,341. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

