Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Safe has a market cap of $129.62 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00029589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00223450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00099579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.76347459 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.