Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,534. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.50. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.