Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after purchasing an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,534. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.50. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.
Ryan Specialty Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Articles
