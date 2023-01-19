RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
RWEOY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 40,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 26.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.
