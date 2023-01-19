RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RWEOY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 40,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 26.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($59.78) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Further Reading

