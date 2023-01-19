Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 730,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.2 days.

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

RUSMF traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

