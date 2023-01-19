Rune Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Rune has a market cap of $26,740.13 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36180272 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

