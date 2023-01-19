Royce & Associates LP Sells 784,149 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,149 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Vontier worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

