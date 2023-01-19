Royce & Associates LP Sells 68,936 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $29,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 45.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

