Royce & Associates LP Sells 51,459 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,459 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums accounts for about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $63,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

