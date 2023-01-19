Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

