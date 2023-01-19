Royce & Associates LP Purchases 13,237 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $28,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $79.63.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

