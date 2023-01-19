Royce & Associates LP Has $57.57 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.83% of Ingles Markets worth $57,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 108.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.