Royce & Associates LP Has $48.40 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.99% of Brunswick worth $48,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 666,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,723,000 after buying an additional 357,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

