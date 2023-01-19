Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,993 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.42% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $44,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $210.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.