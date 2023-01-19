Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,014 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.20% of Lindsay worth $66,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

LNN stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

